The Actors of North Tawton Society will be performing Red Riding Hood in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary.
The show script was written for the performers by the late producer and director, Pat Parker, and adapted for a new audience.
The original script was found in the loft of the Actors of North Tawton Society president, Mike Thwaites after he passed away.
Mike was an original cast member and so the group are dedicating their new production to all Actors of North Tawton Society members who are sadly no longer with us.
Nigel Davies, director and one of the wolves, said: “It’s going to be a great show, with plenty of laughs and opportunity for the audience to shout at us! Rehearsals have been going really well and I’m being greatly help by two of the cast members, Anna and Chris, who were in the original production.”
Red Riding Hood will be taking to the stage on Wednesday, May 28 to Saturday, May 31 in North Tawton Town Hall with young and old encouraged to attend and join in with the fun.
The performance will have all the traditional panto characters involved, with the added bonus of two wolves and lots of young amateur performers involved.
The highly-anticipated production will be performed alongside other well-known shows such as Les Miserables to celebrate the Actors of North Tawton Society’s 40th anniversary.
Previous shows from the group include Goodnight Mister Tom, The Iron Man and The Wizard of Oz, which were highly acclaimed and well received.
Tickets will go on sale in mid-April which can be purchased online or in the post office in North Tawton.
The group advise those who are looking to attend to look out for posters in North Tawton and surrounding areas with all the information on them.