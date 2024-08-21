After a busy season showcasing her work at local agricultural shows, local artist Janet Jarvis is preparing for the annual Devon Open Studios session this September.
Her husband, Steve, has been tasked with clearing the garage of cars, unfinished DIY projects, spiders, cobwebs, rusty nails, and various odds and ends to create a display area to serve as the venue for Janet's work.
From September 7 to 22, Janet's pastel and acrylic paintings of sheep, cattle, chickens, and dogs, along with prints and cards showcasing her work.
"I love the open studios session," Janet said. "I not only get to showcase my work...but there is also plenty of time to engage in conversations about art, animals, and my approach to capturing their physical characteristics and personalities."
Visitors are welcome between 10 am and 5 pm every day of the open studio session at Peacehaven, North Tawton, EX20 2DG.