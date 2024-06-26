Speaking on behalf of the town council at the opening, North Tawton Town Councillor Carol Burrow, said: "The clocktower is a focal point of our town and our community. Several generations of townsfolk have gathered around it, meeting friends, setting the world to rights and maybe indulging in a little gossip. I wonder what tales it could tell? Following the collapse of the clocktower roof in 2022 and the need to undertake work to repair the lych gate, the council was posed with a problem - there was a shortfall in the funds available to undertake the renovation work. It was, therefore, a huge relief when we were approached by a local resident, Grahame Flynn, offering his experience to help raise funds to renovate both structures. It is fair and honest to say that we could not have done this without Grahame's enthusiasm and extensive experience in public fundraising and, of course, [residents'] generosity."