As the departure of Sue Wonnacott, the manager of the Okehampton and District Community Transport Group (OCDTG), draws closer, trustees are reassuring users that it will be “business as usual” despite her absence.
Chairman of the ODCTG trustees Tony Leech said: “We want to thank Sue for her work over 15 years and we hope to have a seamless transfer.
“She has done a great deal of work for our community over the years and as trustees we believe we will come out the other side of this. It is business as usual.”