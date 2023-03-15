Okehampton College sixth formers held a special spring concert, art exhibition and quiz for the Festival of Hope last week.
Parents and students attended the event in the Octagon Theatre dressed in their best 70s and 80s costumes for the evening of music and entertainment from the college’s post-16 students.
The Festival of Hope aims to bring teachers, students and the community together in creative activities and runs from March 6-31 this year. It is organised by the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust which runs Okehampton College.