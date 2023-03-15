Okehampton College is holding their first Youth Culture Champion programme which brings together students of different ethnicities and heritages to celebrate their identities.
The college has already held two of the programme’s four workshops which aim to tackle racism and discrimination within the school and celebrate the diverse community within the college.
During the first workshop, students and staff shared stories about their heritage and celebrated their diverse cultures. The aim was to help students understand the importance of embracing and celebrating their identities and those of their peers.
The second workshop was held on Friday, March 10, and was just as successful as the first. The students delivered presentations about themselves, their families, and their cultures. Each presentation was unique, and the audience learned about a wide range of traditions, customs and practices from all over the world.
Dan Morrow, Trust Leader and CEO also attended the session to listen to some of the presentations and taste some of the wonderful dishes the students had cooked from their different cultures. The students were proud and confident to show the rest of the group their cultures and all set a great example of how to be a Culture Champion for Okehampton College.
The programme is being delivered by Devon Development Education, an organisation that specialises in developing education programs that promote diversity and cultural awareness.