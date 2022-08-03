Okehampton girls help charity with kerbside toy sale
a GROUP of siblings from one Okehampton family have been doing their bit for charity over the first weeks of the school holidays – by selling toys they no longer need.
Niam and Mollie Ali and their step-sister Emily Brailey came up with the idea after having a clearout of their toys.
The subsequent toy sale outside their house in Station Road proved to be a great success, with £40 raised on the first occasion on Thursday last week.
They then held a second sale on Tuesday, with the intention of donating all the proceeds to a local music charity.
Mum Kate Simon said: ‘We are a combined family that all live together, we have seven children in total. Three of our daughters, who are nine, nine and eight, needed to get rid of some of they toys, so they came up with the idea of doing the sale for charity.
‘They wanted it to go to a good cause, that was what was driving them.
‘We had the idea that the people donating, buying the toys, would make suggestions to us about where the money should go to. A couple of people have suggested donating it to a local music charity so that is what we are going to do.’
She added they the sale had been a spontaneous thing. ‘They did it last Thursday – it was all very spur of the moment. We had the idea a couple of days earlier.
‘They really enjoyed it and had such fun doing it, it was really positive for them. Passers-by stopped to chat to them and find out what they were doing which was really lovely.’
