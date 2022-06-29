Okehampton man accused of ABH
Wednesday 6th July 2022 6:00 am
An Okehampton man has been committed for trial for two counts of ABH against a woman from Barnstaple.
Luke Sears, 26, is accused of ABH on two separate occasions in June against a woman from Barnstaple. Barnstaple magistrates committed him for trial on Friday last week. He must not contact the alleged victim or go to her address.
