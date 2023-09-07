ELEVEN Okehampton Rambling Club walkers set out from Newton St Cyres on Sunday morning, two completing an abridged version of the (roughly eight-mile, very gently undulating) route described below, writes Roderick Johnstone.
About three miles from Crediton, and standing on the River Creedy from which Crediton takes its name, Newton St Cyres in turn takes part of its name from the parish church of St Julitta and St Cyr (Cyricus). The village existed when the Domesday Book was written, and was once an important source of manganese.
The morning was cooler than anticipated, owing to some overnight rain, and in fact the weather remained bearably warm and dry all day. The group began the walk on the Devonshire Heartland Way as it follows the River Creedy. The riverbanks were thickly populated by tall and attractive pink and white flowering plants that unfortunately were most likely invasive himalayan balsam.
A deer was spotted, followed by the sound of gunshots, from which however it made its escape, and disappeared into the vegetation on the riverbank. The walk continued to follow the river until the path left it to cross the railway line and make its way through Langford and east from there. Wild hops were seen growing in the hedges, which are not commonly spotted on walks by this group.
The (1328 AD) parish church of Upton Pyne was the next point of interest on this walk. It features 19th century stained glass windows, and, above the two altars, copies of the Last Supper by Jouvenet (the original is lost) and the Annunciation by Fra Angelico.
To the northeast of Upton Pyne were found some piggeries inhabited by notably adorable piglets. Burdock and chicory adorned some hedges, and a hornets’ nest the side of a building, but happily these turned out to be ordinary hornets, not the Asian species. The return leg of the walk led through Bidwell Barton, Winscott Barton and Norton’s Cross.
