A by-election for a Okehampton South borough councillor will take place in November.
Residents within the south ward of Okehampton will be asked to vote on November 6.
The candidates include: Jan Goffey, for the Liberal Democrats, Lois Samuel for the Conservative Party, and Julie Yelland, who will be running as an Independent.
Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Kilworthy Park, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0BZ, by 5pm on Wednesday, October 29.
Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Kilworthy Park, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0BZ, by 12 midnight on Tuesday 21 October 2025, and may be completed online at gov.uk or by completing a form available from the council offices.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.