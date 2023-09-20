The Okehampton campaign to set up a speedwatch group that will cover a larger area of West Devon has progressed following a recent meeting in the Charter Hall.
Twelve residents from both Okehampton Town and Okehampton Hamlets, attended the meeting to register their interest in becoming volunteers for the speedwatch group.
However, the Okehampton councils want to continue to increase the number of volunteers. Last year, Okehampton Town Councillor Tony Leech proposed setting up a West Devon speedwatch group to create a better civilian speed control system and tackle speeding issues outside the town as well.
Speeding has been a ongoing issue in Okehampton for many years, especially on Exeter Road and Crediton Road.Many residents have complained of the excessive speed of vehicles along these roads and voiced fears that it could result in a serious or fatal accident.