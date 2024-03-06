The police have awarded Okehampton’s virtual reality and gaming community interest company, Immersion in the Community, funding to continue its work tackling anti-social behaviour.
The funds came from the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) which allows police forces to re-allocate money from cash and assets, which have been seized and confiscated from convicted criminals, to good causes in the community.
In the 2023/24 financial year, Devon and Cornwall Police have distributed around £20,000 to local causes across North, East and West Devon and Exeter.
Superintendent Tom Holmes, chair of the POCA panel for North, East and West Devon, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to support local good causes and help make a difference. We hope to be able to help more people across Devon this year and show that good things can come from bad.”