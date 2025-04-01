Keen stargazers across West Devon were lucky enough to see a partial eclipse on Saturday, March 29.
This type of eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up.
On average, partial solar eclipses occur twice a year.
John Ellis managed to glimpse the eclipse between the clouds and snapped a clear image of the phenomenon.
A sun spot can be seen on the left side of the moon in John’s image.
Other observers such as Hyder Pirwany saw the partial eclipse from his home at Lillicrap Court in Okehampton.
The eclipse was visible in sections across North America, Europe, Africa, Northern Asia, Greenland, Iceland and small parts of South America.