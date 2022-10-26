Pig falls from trailer on A30 near Okehampton
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 5:00 pm
Traffic piled up on the A30 near Okehampton on Saturday (October 28) after a pig fell out of a livestock trailer.
National Highways reported that there were delays of up to 30 minutes after police attended the incident following reports of animals on the eastbound carriageway between the Whiddon Down and Woodleigh exit.
The incident was successfully dealt with but long queues remained on the road for some time.
There was no news of the animal’s welfare.
On Monday, there was another incident on the westbound carriageway of the A30 between Okehampton services and Meldon Junction involving a broken down vehicle.
