In other planning news, an application (1642/23/FUL) to convert a former Okehampton bakery on East Street into four residential two-bedroom units has been resubmitted which, if successful, the designers said would provide much needed accommodation near the centre of town and ‘provide a positive contribution to the area’. Planning permission (1116/23/VAR) is also being sought for a modification to a battery-based electrical storage scheme in North Tawton. The construction was previously granted planning permission but designers are seeking permission for changes following a suggestion for an improved battery storage system. Conditional approval has also been granted to a householder in Broadwoodkelly for the erection of 8 x 14ft greenhouse (1065/23/HHO). Visit www.westdevon.gov.uk/planning-comment to comment on applications.