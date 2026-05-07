A CHINESE restaurant on Crediton High Street is seeking a licence to stay open later – but nearby residents are not happy with the idea.
Sami Chakmakchi of Yummy Tummy Chinese has applied to provide “late-night refreshment” (serve hot food or drinks) until 5am and to sell alcohol until 11pm.
He also wants to be able to play recorded music indoors until midnight (a licence is only needed after 11pm).
Mid Devon District Council’s licensing sub-committee will decide whether to approve or refuse his application when it meets on Friday, May 15.
If councillors grant the licence, police have said the restaurant would have to be shut to the public between 1am and 5am with only the kitchen in use cooking orders for delivery made by telephone, app or online, and that CCTV would have to be installed with colour recordings kept for 28 days.
Six people, who all live on Searle Street near the restaurant, have written to Mid Devon District Council opposing the plans, mostly on the grounds of potential noise pollution.
One resident said: “Although the address is Crediton High Street, most of the building is in Searle Street which is a residential road.
“They are asking for permission to play recorded music until midnight seven days a week.
“If this is ambient music with windows closed, this should be no problem. But if it is loud music with windows open, we know, from past experience, that the sound will carry and be a nuisance.”
Another resident said: “The supply of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises up to 11pm with the addition of late-night refreshments up to 5am Monday to Sunday throughout the year has the very high likelihood to increase crime and disorder.
“There is a genuine concern to public safety and property from intoxicated customers during unsociable hours.
“The public nuisance of noise from car doors opening and closing, brakes being applied and vehicles moving off up to 5am Monday to Sunday all year is unacceptable.”
The council’s public health service has also expressed concern, with Public Health Community Team Lead Jo Pope saying she feels “a late-night refreshment licence until 5am is too late and will result in public nuisance by the emitting noise affecting nearby residential properties”.
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