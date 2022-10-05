Plans revealed for dozens of new homes
Subscribe newsletter
Detailed plans for 54 homes in Lifton – to include 16 affordable ones – have been submitted to West Devon Borough Council for approval.
The Wain Homes (South West) development on the western end of the vilage off Fore Street already has outline planning permission from the council, granted in December 2019.
This application, 2873/22/ARM sets out the plans for drainage, access and the layout of the homes, which will include ten houses offered for social rents and six for shared ownership (part-rent, part-buy).
These will have the same look and finish as those offered on the open market. Among the affordable homes, there are four one-bed properties, nine two beds, two three beds and one four bed.
Following feedback from both WDBC planners and Lifton Parish Council, the developer has tweaked the plans, with the affordable homes within the development grouped in two areas rather than one, as originally planned.
The design includes a village green area, which will be created around the existing oak tree, and will also have a children’s play area and allotments. The road through the development has already been given planning permission.
All the plans and documents for this application can be viewed on the planning section of WDBC’s website, where comments are invited by October 27.
Among decisions from WDBC planners is the refusal to grant permission for a stables, tack room and feedstore at Pound Farm, Buckland Monachorum.
The proposal for a stable block for up 15 horses along with tack room and feed store was opposed by the Tamar Valley AONB who stated that ‘there is insufficient justification to erect this substantial isolated buiding away from the main farm building.
Refusing the application, WDBC wrote: ‘Inadequate justification has been provided to sufficiently demonstrate why alternative existing buildings within the applicant’s ownership are not available or why development on a site that is so isolated from the existing farm complex is justified.’
Other applications to WDBC include:
Work to a tree in a Conservation Area, 19 Bedford Street, Bere Alston – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/223207.
Work to three trees in a Conservation Area, Chaldron House, Down Road, Tavistock – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222870
Change of use of care home to residential, The Lawns, 19 Plymouth Road, Tavistock – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/223267
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |