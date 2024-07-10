POLICE are appealing for information after a series of rural burglaries and break-ins.
Officers said they have received reports of burglaries throughout June and July in Chagford, North Tawton, Winkleigh, Hatherleigh, Meeth and Okehampton.
“During the break-ins, entry has been forced to buildings both residential and non-residential and items stolen including machinery, power tools, a Land Rover and bikes of various types,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
“Officers are also aware of other vehicle thefts in the area and would like to remind the public to ensure all properties and outbuildings are locked and all valuable items and equipment are kept secure.”
If you have any information or video footage that could help police, telephone 101 or get in touch on the force’s website quoting crime reference 50240169534.