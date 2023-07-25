Police are seeking witnesses after four people were left seriously injured in a single-car collision on the A30 near Broadwoodwidger at the weekend.
Emergency services were called at 6.25pm on Saturday, July 22 following the collision involving a blue Vauxhall Astra. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, plus two young children, suffered serious injuries. All four, from Torquay, were taken to Derriford Hospital.
The road was closed for more than eight hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene and the roads policing team would like to thank everyone for their patience.
They are also appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward. Visit the police website or call 101, quoting log 713 of 22/07/23.