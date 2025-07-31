Police took part in the one-day operation focused on uninsured driving, alongside the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB), with the operation was timed to coincide with the busiest day of travel into the South West.
Uninsured driving remains a serious problem across the UK. Every 20 minutes, someone falls victim to an uninsured or hit-and-run driver, with at least one person being so seriously injured that they require lifelong care.
Removing uninsured drivers from the road helps protect all road users from potential harm. Additionally, uninsured drivers are frequently linked to other criminal activities, including drug or drink driving, excessive speeding, and organised crime such as drug running.
During the operation four vehicles were seized for being uninsured or inadequately covered and seven others received fixed penalty notices for having no insurance. In addition, officers issued tickets and gave words of advice over a number of other offences, including no MOT, driving while disqualified, drug driving, having defective tyres, recall to prison, an unrestrained child and insecure load.
Sgt James Gallienne said: “At least one person, every day is so seriously injured by an uninsured or hit and run driver they require lifelong care.
“Operations like this aim to educate about and enforce the law in order to reduce the number of uninsured drivers on the road and reduce collisions. Devon and Cornwall remain safe places to live and visit and we will continue to be proactive in keeping our road network safe."
Martin Saunders, head of uninsured driving prevention at MIB, said: “Uninsured driving is a problem every day of the year. However, during this busy period of holidaying within the UK, we recommend that all motorists check they have adequate cover in place and that all details on their policy are as expected.”
