POLICE were out and about with the Dartmoor rangers recently in response to public concerns around speeding drivers and anti-social behaviour
Officers spoke with motorists, offered road safety advice and took enforcement action where appropriate to help keep road users safe.
In addition to tackling unsafe driving, police supported the Dartmoor rangers in addressing broader anti-social behaviour on the moor including littering, fly-tipping, livestock worrying and irresponsible use of disposable barbecues and open fires.
Police Constable Eustice said: “It was a privilege to work alongside the Dartmoor rangers during this operation.
“By combining our efforts and expertise, we’ve been able to engage directly with the public, promote safety and help protect one of our region’s most cherished spaces. This is partnership policing at its best.”
As the main holiday season begins police and partners want to remind visitors that Dartmoor can be extremely busy and there may be incidents but they will continue to tackle issues as they arise.
Dartmoor National Park rangers said: ‘We value the support of Devon & Cornwall Police and the opportunity to work side by side to protect the beauty and safety of Dartmoor. Through the Dartmoor Rural Crime Initiative – a joint effort with Devon & Cornwall Police, Dartmoor National Park Authority, and other key partners – we’re tackling rural crime head-on.
“By carrying out targeted actions like hotspot checks, we’re raising awareness and actively working to reduce incidents and broader anti-social behaviour on the moor.”
Devon & Cornwall Police also work with Vision Zero South West and other agencies in a road safety partnership.
They aim to reduce and ultimately eradicate fatal road incidents by educating drivers about the ‘Fatal Five’ – the five most common causes of serious and fatal road traffic collisions.
These are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone at the wheel or being distracted by something else, being under the influence of drink or drugs and, finally, not being fit and healthy to drive.
