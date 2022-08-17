Police speak out about speeding problems in Okehampton
Okehampton Police have spoken out about the speeding problems on Crediton Road as residents campaign for greater action to be taken against speeders.
Last week PC Matt Hawke, neighbourhood beat manager for Okehampton Police, said: ‘I am looking to get in contact with highways to speak with them regarding the issues raised. We will also look to conduct more speeding ops when time allows to hopefully get a greater picture of the problems.’
PC Hawke’s comments follow on from a police speeding operation last month during which nearly half of all vehicles were recorded travelling over the 30mph speed limit and come despite assurances from Devon Highways that the operation showed ‘good compliance’ with the speed limit.
PC Hawke added: ‘In response to the statement from highways, I don’t know what parameters they work with or what volume of cars they would normally make a judgement on but for us we would obviously prefer there to be less people exceeding the speed limit.’
One Okehampton resident is now in discussion with the police about ways to reduce speeding which she said is so bad now that someone will likely get killed.
She said: Where we have a problem is people come up the hill and accelerate and then put their foot down. They slam on their brakes if they are going to the housing estate but they still speed if they’re passing through. They’re going at a speed where someone is going to be killed.’
Meanwhile a mum, whose daughter attends St James Primary School, has set up a campaign to petition Devon County Council to place a zebra crossing by the school to allow children to cross the road safely.
Residents have also identified Exeter Road as another speeding hotspot though no speeding operation has been carried out there yet.
