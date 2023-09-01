The initiative was rolled out as part of the Police and Crime Commissioner's plan to focus on tackling violence against women and girls. She said: "I have prioritised tackling violence in my Police and Crime Plan, particularly violence against women and girls, so I’m encouraging people to report concerns straightaway. This is about all of us speaking out if something doesn’t seem right and not turning a blind eye to harassment and violence. I want all women and girls to stay safe on a night out and feel confident that their safety is our concern".