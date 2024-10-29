Polish pilots who protected Exeter during the second world war, are to be remembered with two events in November in the city.
307 Squadron, named the Night Fighters, defended the South West during WWII nighttime enemy attacks saving Exeter during the Blitz in 1942.
Their story, ’Night Fighter - the story of 307 Squadron’, is being told in an exhibition at Exeter’s Guildhall on November 14 and 15, organised by 307 Squadron Project with support from Exeter City Council.
The two-day exhibition presented in English and Polish, includes the story of the Polish 307 Squadron, the history of RAF Exeter where 307 Squadron were based, and the Polish D-Day Story: 80th anniversary.
The servicemen are also remembered in an annual civic event in Exeter, held on November 15.
The Lord Mayor of Exeter will raise the Polish flag in a ceremony attended by the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Exeter city councillors, Honorary Consul to the Polish Embassy Doctor Simon Selby and various Polish organisations, and relatives of the squadron members.
The event begins at the Guildhall at 10am and is open to the general public.
Michael Parrott, founding member of the 307 Squadron Project, said: “This annual ceremony reminds Devon of the crucial role that the Polish 307 Squadron played in defending the county and the wider south-west of England from enemy bombers at night during the darkest periods of the war for Great Britain.
“The raising of the flag, as well as representing the Polish squadron, also reminds of the good that can happen when countries cooperate.”