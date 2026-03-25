The private life and passions of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts and his wife have been unveiled as their prized personal collections go under the hammer at auction, writes Nick Irving.
Charlie and Shirley, who made a home in the countryside north of Okehampton, collected a huge array of items during their 57-year long marriage as they pursued their passion for horses, cricket, books and history - a complete contrast to the rock and roll bubble.
The collections from their homes in London and rural Devon are being offered for sale at the Bearnes, Hampton and Littlewood auction in Exeter on May 20 in 870 lots with prices up to £30,000.
Auctioneer Cristian Beadman said tellingly:"This is nothing to do with the Rolling Stones or drum kits."
That said, there are some musical instruments there - a trumpet, cello, violin and a rather battered tambourine - alongside hidden gems that Charlie and Shirley acquired over the years.
Included is an assortment of Admiral Nelson memorabilia with the highlight being a signed letter from Lord Horatio Nelson himself.
It was written in 1795 two years before Nelson lost his right arm and his handwriting is neat and his signature legible - before he had to adapt to being left-handed.
Charlie - who met Shirley at college before marrying in 1964 and just a year after joining the Rolling Stones - also loved sport and particularly cricket, something he shared with Mick Jagger.
One of his possessions is a huge cricket bat - originally an advertising sign - which stands 181cm high and several dozen books on the game including the oldest book ever written about a cricket tour.
The London-born percussionist also has a Tottenham Hotspur 1960-61 double-winning season signed football. Watts was born and raised in north London not far from the old White Hart Lane ground.
As well as his famed musical career, Charlie and Shirley were also internationally known Arabian horse breeders and trainers based at their Halsdon House home in the village of Dolton.
The stud has been sold off separately and their home is currently on the market for £2.75 million.
Charlie never held a driving licence but two classic cars are also on sale.
One is a 1948 Bristol 400 and the other a 1939 Cadillac Series 61 four door convertible Sedan, with the drummer preferring to view the cars as beautiful objects.
Shirley was a very accomplished sculptor and part of the house includes her studio where she would carve horse sculptures from clay which were then cast in bronze.
The equestrian theme is obvious throughout the house with paintings, riding boots, hats and tack on show as well as one wall displaying 16 painted metal stable name panels including Apollo, Merlin, Oberon and Zeus.
While Christie's held two auctions for his prized literature and jazz library, some of their collection of antiquarian books are also being sold in the Exeter sale.
There is diversity in the books from naval history, art, sport, equine and Georgian satire.
One notable book is the 1677 edition of The Batchelor's Banquet - a 17th century jestbook that serves as a satirical, anti-wife pamphlet to warn men against the miseries of marriage.
The title is reflected in the Stones' seventh album 'Beggars Banquet' which was released in 1968.
The Watts' treasure trove includes antiquities - including an Egyptian bronze cat dating from around 664-332 BC, which the couple bought in 1990 from the Dr Desmond Fitzgerald collection.
Their home boasts colours, decoration and furnishings from all around the globe and spans centuries. But it is a home - and not a shrine to the Rolling Stones and their glorious success - and one which reflected their lives and passions.
Charlie died in August 2021 aged 80 and Shirley 16 months later in 2022 aged 84.
Ironically he had to keep his 1964 marriage hidden as the Stones became famous from 1963 because it was not a good image to be a married rock star.
Loyal Charlie had a love-hate relationship with touring - he loved playing with the band but 'wasn't interested in being a pop idol sitting there with girls screaming' and consistently refused sexual offers from groupies on the road. The sale is expected to attract international attention.
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