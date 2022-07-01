Prize winning cattle strut their stuff

By Ethan Heppell   |   Apprentice Reporter   |
Friday 1st July 2022 4:00 pm
Devon County Show grand parade 2022
(Ethan Heppell / MDA )

THE grand livestock parade at the Devon County Show commenced earlier today, July 1, with prize winning male and female cattle being shown off for all to see.

The parade is to commence again tomorrow, July 2.

