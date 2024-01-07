THE annual tradition of musicians leading carol singing in North Tawton Square during the morning of Christmas Day was well attended despite the weather.
One of the musicians, Arthur Arscott, explained: "It was wet and windy but most enjoyable playing carols on Christmas morning.
"Thanks to all the people that turned out to hear us and I hope you raised a lot of money for Devon Air Ambulance.
"Thanks to all my fellow musicians from Crediton Town Band for their help in making this possible."
Sheila Riley, organiser, announced afterwards: "Well done North Tawton.
"We collected £731 for Devon Air Ambulance."