Rail union RMT, will take nationwide strike action across the railways on March 16 after employers refused to put any new offers on the table.
The union which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators rejected offers from employers last week, as they did not meet the needs of members on pay, job security or working conditions.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security.
"Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.
"The government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies.
"However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban.
"Ministers cannot continue to sit on their hands hoping this dispute will go away as our members are fully prepared to fight tooth and nail for a negotiated settlement in the months ahead."
Rail workers will now launch a programme of strike action and Network Rail members will commence an overtime ban affecting maintenance and operations work.
RMT is seeking an unconditional offer from rail operators and Network Rail.
When are the next train strike dates?
RMT members from 14 different rail companies will strike:
- Thursday, March 16
- Saturday, March 18
- Thursday, March 30
- Saturday, April 1
Meanwhile Network Rail members will strike for 24 hours from 2am on March 16
There will also be an overtime maintenance work ban by Network Rail members for:
- Seven days of overtime, rest day working ban and non-rostered Sunday working between Friday, March 17 and Thursday, March 23
- Seven days of overtime, rest day working ban and non-rostered Sunday working between Friday, March 31 and Thursday, April 6
- Seven days of overtime, rest day working ban and non-rostered Sunday working between Friday, April 14 and Thursday, April 20
Network Rail members will not carry out any overtime operational work for:
- Seven days of overtime, rest day working ban and non-rostered Sunday working from Sunday, March 26 until 23:59 to Saturday, April 1
- Seven days of overtime, rest day working ban and non-rostered Sunday working from Sunday, April 9 to Saturday, April 15
- Seven days of overtime and rest day working ban from Sunday, April 23 to Saturday, April 29.
Updates on how these strikes will affect the Dartmoor Line to come.