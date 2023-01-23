Drivers in and around Torridge will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Tongue End to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.