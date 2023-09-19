Back in attack there were strong carries from the forwards but errors cost us when Sarries turned the ball over and scored their first and only try of the day, the conversion good for 0-7.
The Okes were back in defence but not for long when the ball came back in our hands. Our attacking game came into play when the passes were shortened a bit. Good line speed from everyone saw us gaining ground.
A penalty was then awarded to Sarries for holding onto the ball, allowing them to kick to touch. Back on the defence saw a couple tap-and-go penalties awarded to the Okes, with a quick ball called to the right and a well-deserved try was dotted down by Abi Knight, no conversion. 5-7.
The wet weather came back and was causing handling errors from both teams. There was strong tackling to defend attacks from Sarries put in at scrum. With the Okes back in attack a storming run from Amy sat a Sarries player on the floor and strong running from Poppy off of a set piece gained us more ground.
Another scrum and each one was getting stronger and stronger, this time overturning the Sarries ball. This led to a strong attacking passage from Okes with great runs from the backs and a storming run from Ellie. A quick ball right was called again where Abi finished off the attacking phase over the line for her second try of the day and ended the first half. Conversion was good by Issy for 12-7.
A change in the second half saw the subs on.
With the Okes now to kick-off down the hill, very quickly Megan made a storming tackle and pressed the ball out of touch. A line-out to the Okes saw our set pieces come into play where the ball was out to the backs and gave a chance to gain ground.
A sharp change of direction from the Okes, throwing Sarries defence off-shape, set debutante Garnet to secure a third try for the Okes. No conversion, 17-7.
From the reset it was soon another penalty to the Okes with Abi getting taken high, her decision for penalty kick for the line-out left the ladies on the 10m, the ball landing in Becky’s arms who gave a strong run gaining ground.
Attacking play was coming into shape keeping the ball in possession. The ball shipped to the backs soon saw it in Issy’s hands gaining ground in the five-metre channel. However it was not long until Sarries were back on the ball and were charging down the pitch looking for their second try, quickly stopped by Abi and a turnover saw us back in posssesion.
Another high tackle on Dani saw another Sarries player sent to the bin, with two players down now was our chance to really pile the pressure on attack. We used our set plays again to ship the ball to the backs where Sophie Williams stormed down the channel to dot the ball over the line. No conversion, 22-7.
From the reset it was Okey’s ball confidently again, attacking phases moving us closer to the points. A line-out formed in the 22 saw the Okes in possession with backs coming in – this saw the ball in the strong hands of Poppy who dashedthrough the Sarries defence to ground the ball for her first try of the game and 27-7.
A risky decision by Abi called the ball blind and, with Issy on her shoulder, it was a 2v1, the ball darted to Issy who was over the line to score her first try of the day. No conversion, 32-7.
Once again the Okes were back in attack, not letting Sarries have a chance at the ball. Brilliant lines from the forwards and backs gained us ground again. A near mirror-image of the last try was recreated, putting Issy in the corner for her second try of the day. No conversion, 37-7.
With only a couple minutes left of the game the Okes knew to keep the pressure up. More strong attacking play saw another penalty to the Okes. A tap-and-go by Becky saw her gain metres down the pitch but unfortunately tackled out to touch and that was the final play of the game.
A brilliant 37-7 win for the ladies in their first league match of the season in front of another packed home crowd.
Our next league game is this Sunday, September 24, away to Cullompton 2nd XV Ladies, a 2.30pm KO. Any travelling support is welcome.
If you fancy giving rugby a try, come along to a training session on Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8.30pm at Okehampton Rugby Club. Any age (18+), experience or ability welcome.