Well-loved children’s author Sir Michael Morpurgo has agreed to judge a creative writing competition for visually-impaired children which will run until next month.
Sir Michael will judge the top three entries and choose the final winner for the competition, organised by the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) in honour of World Book Day, which will take place on March 7 this year.
The competition, which is now open, runs until midnight on February 18 and is challenging visually-impaired children in the UK between the ages of five and 12 to write an adventure-themed story.
The overall winner will receive ten Michael Morpurgo books signed by the author himself.
Lara Marshall, library engagement manger at the RNIB, said: “The charity wants to celebrate different ways of seeing, sensing and taking part in an adventure that children have been on, or that they can imagine.
“Writing and being creative is hugely beneficial and enjoyable for everyone, especially when going through big life-changes such as growing up.
“Hearing the unique perspectives of young writers who have a vision impairment will be a real privilege and I can’t wait to read the fabulous work that I’m sure will be created.
“We are delighted that Michael Morpurgo has agreed to pick the winner for us as part of his support for RNIB’s World Book Day celebrations.”
Children wishing to enter should send in 500-word original piece of writing on the theme of ‘adventure’ to [email protected] with the email subject “WBD competition.”
The story can be in Word document, MP3 audio or MP4 video format, but must in English.
The use of AI, such as ChatGPT is not permitted and only one submission per author will be accepted - the first entry emailed to the RNIB.
All entries submitted will be read and shortlisted by RNIB’s library team and the top three entries will then be sent to Sir Michael Morpurgo.
The RNIB is the UK’s leading sight loss charity and estimates that someone in the UK begins to lose their sight every six minutes.
Its Bookshare scheme offers thousands of online resources in accessible formats for school children and the online library offers an catalogue of books in large print, electronic braille and audio.
Organised by UNESCO, World Book Day is marked in more than 100 countries around the world and this year will be the 27th year of celebrations.
World Book Day organisers encourage parents, children, and young people of all ages to spend at least ten minutes a day sharing a book together and celebrating reading for pleasure.