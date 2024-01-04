The footbridge connecting the two platforms at Okehampton Station will remain closed for the time being after it was damaged by Storm Henk earlier this week.
On Tuesday wind speeds of up to 70mph blew most of the canopy off of the Victorian-era wrought-iron bridge.
Train services were suspended temporarily while Network Rail contractors Balfour Beatty moved wood and metal sheeting off the line and platform.
The line was reopened on the same day - but the footbridge, which is managed by Devon County Council, remains closed until further notice.
Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, Andrea Davis, said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt but the bridge will remain closed for the time being as a precautionary measure..
“Our engineers are currently assessing the damage to help them determine the best course of action to ensure that the bridge can be reopened safely.
“The storm not only removed the canopy but left exposed live electrical wires.
“I would like to thank Network Rail and Balfour Beaty for their role in the clean-up. Given it’s a live-line without their help the clean-up would have taken longer than it did.”