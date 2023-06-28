A supercar driver wrote off a dog walker’s car when he crashed into it as he overtook a line of traffic while doing up to 90mph on a country road.
Steven Trace’s McLaren 570 sports car rolled for 60 metres and ended upside down after he hit a BMW driven by a woman who was turning off the A3079 road between Okehampton and Holsworthy.
The other driver was turning off the road to take her spaniel and terrier for a walk at Cookworthy Forest when she was hit with such force that her front wheel was ripped out and her car written off.
Businessman Trace, aged 39, of Stamford Hill, Stratton, near Bude, denies dangerous driving. He says the other driver did not indicate and the crash was her fault.
Mr Herc Ashworth, prosecuting, said the accident happened at Cookworthy Moor, near Halwill Junction, at about 10 am on June 5, 2021 when Mrs Joanna Luxton was taking her two dogs for a walk in her BMW X1.
She was third or fourth in a line of cars on a long straight stretch of road and was hit by Trace’s McLaren as she turned right onto a forest road.
Mr Ashworth said other drivers in the queue estimated there were between eight and 12 cars in it and that Trace’s speed was between 70 and 90 mph on the 60 mph road.
He said: “The prosecution say he would not have been able to pull back safely. He preceded at high speed in the other lane and as Mrs Luxton began to turn right, he collided with her car.
“The McLaren was flipped multiple times in the air and landed upside down on the verge 60 metres up the road. The impact shoved the BMW into the nearside hedge. Thankfully everyone was okay.
“Mrs Luxton was dazed, confused and shocked. She suffered a friction burn from her seat belt. Her car was written off. The front driver’s side wheel and bumper were taken off . One of her dogs sustained a temporary back injury.
“The defendant only suffered cuts to his hands and legs. It could have been an awful lot worse.”
Mrs Luxton, who works at a post office, said she indicated and checked her mirror before pulling out but did not see the McLaren.”
The trial continues.