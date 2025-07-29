A charity supporting isolated young and older people is launching its first weekly lunch club.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) is inviting anyone wanting to socialise to come along to its lunch club, starting on Friday, August 29.
On the last Friday of each month a two-course meal is offered and on other Fridays a light lunch is served at 1pm, followed by an activity or entertainment. Young people from schools and community groups will help and join the events. Any youngsters interested in helping during the school holidays are welcome to join, with parental consent.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the club, or to book a place for the lunch, can contact TASS on 01822 616958, [email protected].
