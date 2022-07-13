Tennis contest kicks off Okey Sports Week

Okehampton and District Tennis Club kicked off Okehampton Sports Week with a tennis-a-thon to raise money for Dementia UK which works to support families living with dementia.

On Sunday (July 17), Okehampton’s tennis club put on the competition which challenged participants to play tennis for as long as possible in aid of the dementia charity.

Chairman of the tennis club Jack Malcolm, said: ‘When we decided to do it, it seemed a good idea to do it not just for an open day event but for a cause. It is not just about the fundraising but raising awareness as well.’

The event took place on the courts at Okehampton College where participants were offered the opportunity to compete in four tennis challenges.

Participants were able to take on the Okehampton and District Tennis Club champions and enter a tennis-themed coconut shy with the opportunity to win their donation back or win a lollipop.

The club also took out their ball machine which fired softer training balls across the court for challengers to hit as many as possible.

Next Sunday (July 24) the club will be running free tennis lessons from 2pm for anyone wanting to learn to play the game.

The event started Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA)’s Sports and Fitness Festival which runs throughout this week (July 17-24) offering visitors a range of sports competitions and taster sessions to encourage the community to get more active.

Sports Week is still ongoing with OCRA and local sports clubs offering the chance to find out about cricket, archery, garden games, rowing, gymnastics, badminton, zumba and hockey.

It will end on the Sunday (July 24) with OCRA and many clubs, businesses and groups providing activities from 11am until 4pm.

OCRA will also be providing holiday activities for children eligible for the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme and will offer children over the age of three to take part in a wide range of activities that will include trampolining, crafts, tennis, cycling, archery and dance.

OCRA will also be leading HAF sessions in Bridgerule and North Tawton on behalf of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust and are are currently working with external partners such as Waitrose, Adventure Okehampton and Fusion Lifestyle to provide more HAF sessions in the West Devon area.