Tavistock Town Council has welcomed the renewal of a business group to continue promoting the thriving high street.
Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) is funded by businesses and supported by government legislation giving town traders the chance to come together to fund collective promotional efforts. There are now over 320 BIDs, of which 13 are in Devon and Cornwall.
Tavistock BID promotional events include Dickensian Evening, Visit Tavistock marketing and PR campaigns, Christmas street lights and hanging baskets.
Tavistock BID also campaigned successfully against to parking meters on the high street, which it argued would deter short-stay shoppers and push them to other towns or out-of-town shopping.
Cllr Steve Hipsey, Tavistock BID representative on Tavistock Town Council, said: “I am delighted that Tavistock BID has been renewed for a further five years. The BID is essential to the future of our town centre, particularly our independent shops and businesses, which give Tavistock so much of its distinctive character.
“By working collectively, local businesses have a much stronger voice and are better able to advocate with the town council, West Devon Borough Council, Devon County Council and other partners.
“The BID also makes an important contribution to the appearance and vitality of the town, through initiatives such as the hanging baskets and by organising events which attract visitors and encourage people to spend time in Tavistock.`’
The vote gives the green light to BID’s new £107,000 annual five-year promotional plan covering marketing, events, the town’s environment and business support. Tavistock BID schemes have led to increased numbers of shoppers, higher spending on the high street and a cleaner, safer and more vibrant town.
Cllr Hipsey added: “As Tavistock Town Council’s representative on the BID Board, I would like to thank every business which voted in favour. This result demonstrates confidence in what the BID has achieved and in what can be accomplished through collective strength over the next five years.”
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