A DMAT spokesperson did not deny or confirm the departure of the two headteachers, but issued a statement saying: ‘While there naturally may be some personnel changes and leavers from the trust for different reasons, these will be communicated in due course, with the support and guidance of those leaving. It is important to respect the rights of colleagues to manage this process in the way they see as best.’As the restructure, which has seen the loss of a number of teaching assistant roles as well as an amagamation of headships, progresses, DMAT has blamed the lack of Government funding for the situation. According to Department for Education statistics, Devon schools were allocated an average of over £200 less per pupil in real terms in the last financial year than the national average. This is in contrast to inner city London schools which received on average over £1,000 more per pupil in real terms than the national average last financial year.