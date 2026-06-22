Bella Jackson’s dad, Matthew, said: “We've been running a little organisation called Bunǎtate (the Romanian word for “many words of kindness” ) out there for the last 12 years. We've been taking out my daughter since she was a little baby, but this is the first time her friend Bella has been able to come with us. They were so excited; the charity are taking groups from different orphanages to encamp up in the hills of Transylvania, and they were just so keen to get behind it and do a little bit.”