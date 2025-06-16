Police are searching for information after electric bicycles worth almost £20,000 were stolen during a burglary in Drewsteignton.
Offenders broke into the garage of a rural property in Venton between 1.30am and 2am on June 4 and took three E-bikes.
Sergeant Tom Ottley said: “We believe those involved would have used a van or similar to transport the bicycles away from the area.
“We are appealing to the public and businesses in the area to view their CCTV or doorbell cams and to contact police if they have captured any suspicious activity or vehicles travelling around Venton at the time of burglary.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered any of these high-value E-bikes for sale.”
