Nearly 300 people took part in a new charity walk across Devon helping raise more than £160,000 for a mental health charity.
The 24-hour Walk Devon coast-to-coast challenge saw 284 walkers set off from Westward Ho!, aiming to cover approximately 68 miles across the county to Paignton.
Participants passed through checkpoints every 10 miles, navigating challenging terrain, overnight darkness, heavy rain and the hills of Dartmoor.
Of those who started, 84 walkers successfully completed the entire route while checking in at every checkpoint. Many others reached the finish line after receiving assistance along the route due to the physical demands of the challenge.
The event has currently raised around £144,000 in donations, with a further £18,000 expected through Gift Aid for The Devon Clinic, based in Paignton, making it one of the most successful fundraising initiatives in the charity's history.
The proceeds will help secure the medium-term future of The Devon Clinic, which provides affordable mental health support across Devon. The charity works with people experiencing a wide range of difficulties, from low mood and anxiety through to severe trauma and PTSD, with a particular specialism in supporting survivors of domestic abuse.
The idea for the event originated from a conversation between Devon Clinic founder Chris Fleet, who lives in Chudleigh, and his personal trainer, Craig Washington. What began as a plan for a small local challenge quickly grew after a Facebook post went viral, attracting hundreds of registrations and a waiting list of more than 150 people.
Due to the scale of interest, specialist event company XNRG was brought in to manage safety, logistics, checkpoints, tracking and medical cover.
Mr Fleet said the overwhelming sense of camaraderie among participants was one of the most memorable aspects of the challenge, with walkers supporting one another through difficult conditions, including torrential rain in the early hours.
“It was the culmination of nine months of stress, worry and dealing with some things I'd never come across. About 80% of charities fold within a year of the founder leaving. I would hate that to happen to the clinic.
“We have hopefully secured the charity's future,” he said.
The event was the first time the iconic coast-to-coast route has been used as a large-scale charity fundraiser, and organisers hope it will become an annual fixture in Devon's fundraising calendar.
Interest in Walk Devon 2027 is already strong, with more than 40 people having registered an early expression of interest. The event is pencilled for Friday June 18 and Saturday June 19, starting at 6pm in Westward Ho! You can take on the full 110km in 24 hours, or commit to a section and support the team through the night across Dartmoor.
Anyone interested in taking part in next year's event can visit devonclinic.co.uk and select the Walk Devon 2027 page to register their interest.
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