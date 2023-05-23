A 31-year-old man wanted by Devon and Cornwall Police has been found and detained.
Police had put out an appeal for the whereabouts of Hayden Warden who was wanted in connection to an investigation to theft and breach of court bail.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "31-year-old Hayden Wardman from Okehampton who was wanted in connection to an investigation into allegations of theft and breach of court bail, has been detained.
"We would like to thank the public for their assistance."