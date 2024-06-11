IT all started with an idea in the Fountain Inn at North Tawton by Sally Lawrence and Jennifer Palfrey to organise events to bring the community together and mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
With the help of many generous gifts and prizes donated by all local businesses and residents we were able to organise a week of free events for the people of North Tawton to enjoy.
First was a family fun day at North Tawton Rugby Club on Saturday, June 1 where various North Tawton organisations joined in with stalls of the history of what they did during World War Two.
The local Guides and Scouts provided food and drink and there were games for families throughout the day and a children's fancy dress competition.
The event was very well attended, and the sun shone all day!
Colin Lee, with the help of the North Tawton Veterans Group, organised a hoist of the official D-Day 80 flag on the anniversary on Thursday, June 6 which was very well attended.
Thank you to the children of North Tawton School, Revd Spence (Vicar of North Tawton) and the cornet players from the Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band, who played the Last Post and Reveille with a minute's silence in commemoration.
The flag hoist was performed by Corporal Ian Mansfield (RAF Retd) with readings from Sergeant Kevin James (Retd) and Emily Mansfield.
In the afternoon of Thursday, June 6, a cream tea in the town hall, organised by Sally and Jennifer, was enjoyed by 65 of our over-70 residents, where they enjoyed music from the 1940s, lovely food, copious amounts of tea and a raffle to finish.
The week concluded in the Fountain Inn on Saturday, June 8 with a children's party, a 1940s musical session with the fabulous Hummingbirds and a grand prize draw with over 60 prizes.
Thanks to the generosity and support of North Tawton residents the massive total of £1,000 was raised for The Veterans Charity and was handed to Ian Mansfield and Kevin James of the North Tawton Veterans on the night.
We then finished off the week with a karaoke session.
Sally and Jennifer would like to say a massive thank-you to everyone who volunteered to help and contributed to a highly successful week.
By Jennifer Palfrey