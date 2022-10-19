Wren Music to hold music day for the whole family
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Friday 28th October 2022 8:00 am
Wren Music held the Lantern Festival in spring (Wren Music )
Okehampton music charity Wren Music will be running a family music day next Saturday (October 29) which will see venues across the town centre open their doors for a day of musical celebration.
The church hall, Charter Hall, London Inn, Red Lion Yard and Wren Music’s base, Ebenezer Hall will host a range of musical activities throughout the day for the whole family to get involved.
Through folk music, Wren Music aims to provide people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to make music. It hosts a range of events throughout the years from wassailing events in the winter to the much-loved Lantern Festival to celebrate spring.
