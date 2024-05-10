“We are all a little apprehensive about the warm weather but thanks to the rain we have had in the last four months there shouldn't be any lack of water.” Student Ava Carling said: “We've been training across five months, in snow, rain, wind and sun. We've crossed rivers and hiked up many tors whilst putting our problem solving skills to work.” Amelie Brock said: “My favourite moments were getting to the top of the really high or steep tors or hills like Cosdon Beacon, Yes Tor and Hare Tor.” Rosemarie White said: “I am really thankful to my instructors for helping us through the training and will definitely do it all again next year.”