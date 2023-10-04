The real solution to sustaining our high streets comes with empowering local councils. Liberal Democrat run Mid Devon Council has tabled plans to support high street retailers in the run up to Christmas, with some free parking in Crediton, Tiverton and Cullompton on the five Saturdays before Christmas. Of course, there will be a cost to the council, but it will not necessitate more bureaucracy, and would be a direct and immediate help to retailers, and to people struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.