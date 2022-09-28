On Saturday an individual medal competiton was held and the winner of division one with net 61 was Steve Rice. Matt Parry was second with net 63 after countback from third-placed Phil Atherton. Division two was won by Steve Browne with net 65; Martyn Letchford was second with net 66 and Pete Okopski came third, also with net 66. Richard Weller was the winner of division three with net 64, Michael MacDonald was second with net 68 and David Haines-Lawson was third with net 70.