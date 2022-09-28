Lilac Ladies lead by example
+ 1
(View All)
Above, the victorious presidents team; below left, the ladies’ bowmaker team of Elaine Marwood, Di Johnson and Maggie Caws; below right, Warren Crocus pair Lorna Evans (left) and Mary Keir (right) with Dawlish’s lady captain (middle)
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton Golf Club ladies’ section, ‘The Lilac Ladies’, enjoyed a successful week in county events.
On Monday two pairs qualified for the Warren Crocus, a greensomes competition held at Dawlish Warren where Lorna Evans and Mary Keir were the overall winners of division two and Cherry James and Sue Stanbury were sixth in division one.
On Thursday the County Bowmaker was held at Torquay and the overall winners were Di Johnson,
Maggie Caws and Elaine Marwood with our second team of Marcia Collett, Janice Thwaites and Lorna Evans achieving eighth place.
On Friday once again the ladies were out in force with supporters, caddies and players ready for the Presidents final at Churston Golf Club against a strong East Devon side. Despite the driving wind and rain and a nail-biting finish necessitating two team players to go back up the 20th, Okehampton ladies battled to secure the Presidents trophy with a narrow 4-3 victory.
On Saturday an individual medal competiton was held and the winner of division one with net 61 was Steve Rice. Matt Parry was second with net 63 after countback from third-placed Phil Atherton. Division two was won by Steve Browne with net 65; Martyn Letchford was second with net 66 and Pete Okopski came third, also with net 66. Richard Weller was the winner of division three with net 64, Michael MacDonald was second with net 68 and David Haines-Lawson was third with net 70.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |