Okehampton Golf Club hosted the Dartmoor League and Palairet Teams sponsors last Friday (February 10).
The course was looking great in the February sunshine for some competitive golf and a hole-in-one by Lee Pengelly on the 14th.
Grateful thanks go to Barkwell Plumbing & Heating, WSM Property Group, Jeffery & Pengelly, Chadwick Carpentry & Construction, Mike Harding Lighting Solutions and Okehampton Glass for their team sponsorship.
On Saturday February 11 a four ball better ball competition was played and the winners of Division One were Alex Anderson & Stuart Tolley with 47 points, Kevin Cornwall & Alan Searle were second with 45 points and Matthew & Lewis Parry were third with 43 points.
Division Two was won by Frances Harbron & Diana Johnson with 47 points, Scott Gillespie & Matt Chamberlain were second with 45 points and David Haines-Lawson & Adrian Raymond were third with 44 points.
It was Lady President’s Day last week and the format for the day was a ‘Prosecco Polka Waltz’ and the winning team were Lorna Evans, Frances Harbron & Pam Jarman with 79 points. Their prizes were presented by the Lady President Val Dodsworth. They are all pictured right.