EXETER Chiefs head to Ashton Gate tomorrow determined to keep their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign alive as they continue their push for a place in the last four.
One week on from a thumping 59-point victory over Sale Sharks at Sandy Park, Chiefs make a handful of changes for Saturday’s round seven clash with Bristol Bears – the fourth derby between the sides this season.
Currently, the Bears hold the upper hand, having won two of the previous three meetings, but Baxter’s side travel up the M5 with renewed confidence and keen to keep the pressure on Pool leaders Gloucester, who themselves defeated Bristol last time out.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter insists there is still everything to play for in the competition.
“I’ve always taken the attitude that the competition isn’t dead ’til it’s dead, so the Prem Cup is still alive for us,” he said. “We’ve got this trip followed by two home games, so there’s a lot still there for us to fight for. If we can get something out of this game, then those last rounds become really quite exciting for us.”
Lewis Pearson again captains the side and is partnered in the second row by Rusi Tuima, while the back-row remains unchanged after strong 80-minute displays last weekend from Finn Worley Brady, Martin Moloney and No.8 Richard Capstick.
In the front-row, Will Goodrick-Clarke and Josh Iosefa-Scott retain their starting places following impressive outings against Sale, while Max Norey is promoted from the bench to start at hooker.
There is a welcome boost in the backline with Zack Wimbush making his first appearance since the opening round of the competition. He lines up alongside former Bristol man Harry Ascherl in the centres, while Tom Cairns and Will Haydon-Wood continue their partnership at half-back.
Dan John earns a starting role on the wing after catching the eye with a try assist last time out, with Campbell Ridl on the opposite flank. Josh Hodge continues at full-back after returning to action and kicking seven from nine conversions.
Baxter added that continuity will be key as the competition enters a crucial phase. “The squad played really well last weekend,” he added. “We got game-time into the wider group and with more time together we’re expecting them to be better again this week.
On the bench, Academy hooker Louie Gulley is included after impressing on loan at Plymouth Albion, supported by Khwezi Mona and Jimmy Roots. Oscar Beckerleg and Joe Bailey provide cover in the pack, with Charlie Chapman, Ben Coen and Paul Brown-Bampoe, released from the England A squad earlier this week, completing the match-day squad.
Exeter Chiefs: Josh Hodge; Dan John, Harry Ascherl, Zack Wimbush, Campbell Ridl; Will Haydon-Wood, Tom Cairns; Will Goodrick-Clarke, Max Norey, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Lewis Pearson (capt), Rus Tuima; Finn Worley Brady, Martin Moloney, Richard Capstick. Replacements: Louie Gulley, Khwezi Mona, Jimmy Roots, Oscar Beckerleg, Joe Bailey, Charlie Chapman, Ben Coen, Paul Brown-Bampoe
