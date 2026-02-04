EXETER Chiefs have secured a major boost ahead of the second half of the Gallagher Premiership season with England centre Henry Slade committing his future to the Devon club.
The 32-year-old, who has represented England 74 times, signed a new two-year contract to remain at Sandy Park, ending speculation over his next move.
Slade celebrated scoring his 1,000th point for the Chiefs earlier this season against Gloucester, a milestone reflecting his enduring influence on the team. Since making his debut in 2012, Slade has amassed 259 appearances, 50 tries and 1,090 points, becoming one of the club’s most consistent performers.
“It was an easy decision to make to re-sign,” said Slade, who helped the Devon club to life the English and European double in 2020. “To be able to run out at Sandy Park and continue to call this place home for a few more years is brilliant. I feel very privileged to have played so many games for Chiefs in front of such a fantastic group of fans.
“The squad of boys at this club…we’ve always been close off the pitch. Every group has been amazing in different ways – and I’ve got a lot of friends for life. This squad, however, is really exciting to be a part of. We’ve got very talented players who work hard but they are also grounded. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the future.”
A product of Plymouth College and the Chiefs academy, Slade’s career reflects the success of the club’s player development pathway. After helping England U20s win the 2012 Junior World Cup, he made his club debut the same year and earned his first England cap against France in 2015. Over a decade later, he remains a pillar of Exeter’s leadership group.
Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “This is a fantastic re-signing. Henry has seen a lot of success but is currently playing some of his best rugby for the club. He’s an international-quality player who can hold things together as we develop and aim for more trophies. He’s a great player and a great guy – everyone loves him. We’re delighted he’s staying for the next couple of years.”
Slade has already featured in 14 of Exeter’s 19 matches this season and hopes to add to his England caps in the upcoming 2026 Guinness Six Nations. His decision to stay provides stability and inspiration for a Chiefs side determined to challenge at the top of English rugby while continuing to build around homegrown talent.
