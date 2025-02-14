EXETER Chiefs know victory over Premiership rivals Gloucester tomorrow will ensure them of home advantage in the last eight of this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup.
With an unblemished ‘five from five’ record so far in the competition, Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, is banking on his squad to continue their rich vein of form at Sandy Park (3pm).
A seven-try performance, including four from winger Paul Brown-Bampoe, against Cornish Pirates last weekend secured another five-point success for the Chiefs, while Gloucester drew 7-7 in a gritty clash with Hartpury.
Baxter knows, however, that the Cherry & Whites are themselves looking to progress further in the defence of their crown they won last season with a 23-13 victory over Leicester Tigers.
“First and foremost, we want more home games,” said Baxter. “We’d love to play well enough to deserve to win the game because I imagine it will be a strong Gloucester side. They’ve changed a bit over their last couple of games, probably with an eye on this game, because I can’t imagine anyone is wanting to be in the position of no rugby for the next month.
“We’re both in the same position that we want more games, so I think it’ll be two strong sides who are very motivated and going full-on to try to get an important win.”
Aussie international Scott Sio will captain the side as he comes back into the side at loosehead, lining up alongside Dan Frost and Josh Iosefa-Scott in the front-row.
Lewis Pearson and Richard Capstick construct a new second row pairing, while the back row has a familiar feel with the triumvirate of Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen and Greg Fisilau.
Changes in the back division see Stu Townsend start at scrum-half and Will Rigg come in at centre, while on the bench there is a welcome return for Josh Hodge, who has recovered from a broken hand and Christ Tshiunza, who has yet to figure for Wales in the Six Nations this season.
Exeter Chiefs: Tom Wyatt; Ben Hammersley, Joe Hawkins, Will Rigg, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Will Haydon-Wood, Stu Townsend; Scott Sio (capt), Dan Frost, Josh Iosefa-Scott; Lewis Pearson, Richard Capstick; Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Kwenso Blose, Marcus Street, Christ Tshiunza, Martin Moloney, Tom Cairns, Tamati Tua, Josh Hodge.